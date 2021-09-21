Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cohu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cohu by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

