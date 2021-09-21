Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Cohu alerts:

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. Cohu has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 85,360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $25,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cohu by 48.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cohu by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.