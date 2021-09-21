Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

CHRS stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

