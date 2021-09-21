Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wedbush

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

