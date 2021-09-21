Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.2-499.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.73 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.89.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.