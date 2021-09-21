Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.