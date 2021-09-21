Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,213.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $98.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

