ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $2.11. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 78,693 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

