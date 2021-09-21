Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 19.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 price objective on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price target on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of Clariant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.20 price objective on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Clariant has a fifty-two week low of CHF 18.27 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

