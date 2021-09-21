Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

