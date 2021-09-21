Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,395,765 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5,445.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395,765 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

