Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 610 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $276,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

