Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 565 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 22.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $183.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average is $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $191.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

