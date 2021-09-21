Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,300 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UDR were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in UDR by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in UDR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UDR by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after buying an additional 409,482 shares during the last quarter.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

UDR opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

