Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $432,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after acquiring an additional 723,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

