Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $423,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

XRAY opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

