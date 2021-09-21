Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Twilio were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $337.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.17 and a 200 day moving average of $356.03. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,016 shares of company stock worth $58,119,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

