Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CIEN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,938. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

