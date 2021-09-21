Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

