Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,048 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day moving average of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

