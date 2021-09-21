Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.