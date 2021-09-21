Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

