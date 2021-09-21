Cibc World Markets Corp Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $419.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.79. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

