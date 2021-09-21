China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

China Health Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. It operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others.

