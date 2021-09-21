ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $41,402.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,930.47 or 0.99956351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001312 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

