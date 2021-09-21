Charter Trust Co. Sells 6,759 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 161,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,001. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.