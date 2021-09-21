Charter Trust Co. Sells 4,080 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $439.72. The stock had a trading volume of 381,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

