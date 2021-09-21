Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

