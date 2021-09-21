Charter Trust Co. Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. 256,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,461,917. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

