Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $930,547,100. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $359.19. The stock had a trading volume of 326,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,350,570. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

