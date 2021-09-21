Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $808.57.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $755.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $766.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $703.54. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 134.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 95.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

