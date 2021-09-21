Chandler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

