Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,357,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $244.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

