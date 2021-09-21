Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

CYAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

