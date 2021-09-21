Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Jane Muirsmith Purchases 3,500 Shares

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) insider Jane Muirsmith acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.18 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,623.00 ($15,445.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.00%.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

