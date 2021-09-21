CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $201.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW is gaining from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.33.

CDW stock opened at $187.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $177.33. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,419,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $634,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

