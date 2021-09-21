Catex Token Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Catex Token has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $8,529.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00053460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00125057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

CATT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.