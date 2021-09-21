Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

CTLT opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

