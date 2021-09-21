Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Gap Down to $42.95

Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $41.67. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 71.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.