Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $788,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $164.44. 9,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,181. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.69. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

