Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 322,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,000. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.96% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after buying an additional 95,210 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,453,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,888. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.

