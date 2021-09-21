Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.07. 7,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,000. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

