Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys 524 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.30. 20,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,391. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.