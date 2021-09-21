Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $556.21. 5,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

