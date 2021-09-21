Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 467,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Carriage Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

CSV traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. 4,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,062. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $759.57 million, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.