CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,984. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

