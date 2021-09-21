Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

