Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $5,683,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

