Cape Range Limited (ASX:CAG) Insider Sells A$33,000.00 in Stock

Cape Range Limited (ASX:CAG) insider Wayne Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24), for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($23,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.37.

Get Cape Range alerts:

Cape Range Company Profile

Cape Range Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of accounting and business intelligence software in Australia and Malaysia. Its software is used by SME's, such as retail, trading, logistics, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, financial, and higher education sectors.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cape Range Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cape Range and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.