Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CU shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

TSE:CU opened at C$34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.